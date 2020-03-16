A South Island woman who returned from Perth on Sunday says passengers on her flight would likely thumb their nose at New Zealand's new self-isolation rules.

"There were Americans, people from the UK as well as Asia all travelling without the intention to self-isolate," she said.

"I even mentioned it to a family of seven who came through from Colorado and they laughed and said 'yeah we are only here for 10 days we'll be fine'."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Saturday, all travellers, except for those coming from the Pacific islands, will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their arrival to New Zealand from 1am Monday.

She also told Kiwis not to travel overseas unless it was urgent and advised people not to hug, hongi or handshake.

All cruise ships were banned in NZ until June 30 and mass gatherings of more than 500 people have also been banned.

The restrictions will be reviewed in 16 days.

The passenger told the Herald there were others who were not even considering self-isolation it at all because they came in "before the cut-off".

"My partner and I chose to isolate because we came in on this flight knowing where the other people had come from. I can't believe how stupid some people can be."

All tourists who arrive in New Zealand will have to outline their self-isolation plan - and if it not good enough they could be refused entry.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said they would consider fining tourists who did not self-isolate.

Tourists who come to New Zealand and were travelling around in a campervan should not be using shared campground facilities or visiting popular tourist destinations, Bloomfield said.

Anyone who arrived from a country where there was an outbreak of Covid-19 should be self-isolating, even if they arrived back in New Zealand before this morning's 1am enforcement of travel restrictions.