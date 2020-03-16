SkyCity has announced it will turn off several gaming machines and limit the number of players at gaming tables due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Gaming promotions at the site have also been put on hold and a large number of public events scheduled to happen there have been canned.

Chief executive of the SkyCity Entertainment Group, Graeme Stephens, said the significant changes were made to ensure the safety of both the public and staff and to help minimise the potential spread of Covid-19.

The "social distancing measures" now in place at SkyCity's casino and other areas include a number of gaming machines being turned off to ensure a safe distance between players.

The number of players at each gaming table available at SkyCity will also be reduced to five per table - with no back betting allowed, in order to avoid crowding.

"Our guests have been very supportive of the changes we are making and we thank them for their ongoing understanding as we adapt to these challenging times.

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for both staff and customers at SkyCity."