Taxi companies are in the dark about whether to pick up passengers from airports, after the Prime Minister told international travellers to get a private ride home.

From 1am this morning anyone arriving in New Zealand - except from most Pacific islands - must self-isolate for 14 days to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Self-isolation means avoiding any situation where the virus could be transmitted to other people.

The tough new rules - described as "far-reaching and unprecedented" globally - are intended to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. People who refuse to self-isolate could be quarantined or even deported, Jacinda Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

The Ministry of Health's website says it's okay to journey home on public transport if you're feeling well - self-isolation kicks in once you get there.

But Ardern told Q+A on Sunday that arriving travellers should use private transport, rather than catching taxis or buses, on leaving the airport.

Some people would need to get domestic flights to get home but they should keep their distance from their fellow travellers as much as possible, she said.

But not everyone has access to a private car, and taxi and Uber drivers are concerned they're being exposed to the virus.

John Hart, the executive director of the NZ Taxi Federation, said the group had been asking the Ministry of Health for advice for its drivers but so far had received nothing.

"The best advice we have been able to provide has come from the Australian Department of Health, which has issued an advisory for drivers of all passenger vehicles," he said.

Asked if the federation supported the new restrictions, Hart said it was in favour of "any measures which help contain the virus and prevent it spreading".

While taxi companies operated independently, he was not aware of any companies that had told their drivers to stay away from airports.

"We would like specific advice from the Ministry of Health about measures we could and should take to protect drivers and members of the public."

The Herald has also been contacted by Uber drivers who worry they've already been exposed to the virus, with some passengers coughing during the drive.

Public transport okay to get home, Ministry advises

The Ministry of Health pointed the Herald to the self-isolation advice on its website. Service providers are advised most people coming back from overseas and self-isolating will be healthy.

"If the process is adhered to, there should be no risk to those who use your services in the future. You can use cleaning services to further reduce risk to future users," the website says.

International travellers don't need to self-isolate the moment they arrive - they can use public transport to get home, the website says.

After that they should not use public transport, taxis or similar transport during their 14-day self-isolation period. Personal cars, bikes or other personal means of transport could be used at any time.

"You can continue on to the destination where you self-isolate, for example arriving at Auckland International Airport but living in New Plymouth, you can fly from Auckland to New Plymouth.

"Where possible while travelling, sit in a window seat in a row by yourself. If you are unwell you should seek advice from Healthline before you travel onwards."

People should make sure they use hand sanitiser frequently, and cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing, the website says.

New Zealand has eight confirmed cases of the virus and so far appears to have avoided community transmission.

There have been more than 167,000 cases of Covid-19 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 6440 people have died and more than 76,000 have recovered.