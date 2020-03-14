

A person has died after getting into difficulty in the Mohaka River.

Police received a report that the person had gone underwater while rafting on the river, near Kotemaori, in Wairoa, about 1.45pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the person was pulled from the water, but were unable to be revived and died at the scene.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said they received a call regarding the incident, but were not required to attend the scene.

The police spokeswoman also said: "I can advise the death has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

"I understand a rahui has been put in place by local Iwi at the river mouth, which will be in effect for three days."

Police said they are working to establish the circumstances of the fatal rafting incident.