A Ministry of Education staffer who works alongside immune deficient children has taken to social media to slam health authorities' refusal to test her for coronavirus - despite showing symptoms.

Wellington woman Pippa Biggs works as a learning support coordinator at the Ministry of Education and says she and her three children have symptoms that "tick the boxes" for coronavirus.

Biggs made a post on Facebook yesterday morning criticising the Ministry of Health's Healthline service for allegedly telling her they won't test her for Covid-19.

"I'm sick, so are the kids, and it ticks all the symptoms of CV," Biggs wrote.

"Started with a headache and fever , then got better for 3 days , except for sensitive tummy..... then throat, fever and cough..... fatigue....it ticks the boxes.

"So I call healthline and see doctor (sic) , thinking I need a test as I work alongside some immune suppressed kids too.

"They say they REFUSE TO TEST AS I CANT PROVE CLOSE CONTACT WITH A CONFIRMED CASE."

Biggs said she has contacted Healthline on four separate occasions, and claims each time the questions to her have revolved around how severe her symptoms are, but not tried to determine if she has Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said after the third confirmed New Zealand Covid-19 case health authorities were "testing people who might not quite fit the case definition but there's enough suspicion".

He said the criteria for symptoms was not rigid, and clinical judgment was needed as well as a discussion with an infection diseases specialist.

"If there's any doubt, and we saw this with the first case, the clinicians will test."

The Ministry of Health has distributed provisional criteria for cases that require testing, which are split across several categories.

Its "epidemiological criteria" is for patients who have either travelled to or from countries or areas of concern for Covid-19 within 14 days before the onset of illness, or have had close contact with a confirmed case within two weeks of them becoming unwell.

"Close contact" ranged from coming into contact with the person's bodily fluids, to having spent two hours or longer in the same room, seated within two rows of them on a flight, or having been face-to-face with them for more than 15 minutes.

Its "clinical criteria" was for people with fever or a history of fever, and acute respiratory infection, with either shortness of breath, cough or a sore throat.

Yet, Briggs says she is among thousands of other Kiwis who are self isolating with all the symptoms of Coronavirus but can't prove close contact with an infected individual.

"I AM convinced that they are aimed at keeping the numbers down, so that only the extreme cases flood hospitals," Briggs wrote.

"It means that we are now in a state where the country is minding its health system, and has given up on protecting its people and I worry about what this means for my mum, who might be unknowingly trusting the numbers," Briggs wrote.

"NZ proudly say " no new cases for x amount of days " (sic), easy to say when you are not testing those with symptoms..... please share this, let's challenge this priority and get families like mine recognised so that the older folk know that they might not be safe to go shopping."