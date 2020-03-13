Christchurch Muslims from the city's two main congregations have joined together for a joint Friday prayer service ahead of Sunday's one-year anniversary of the March 15 mosque attacks in which 51 people died.

Hundreds of Muslims from Masjid An-Nur and Linwood Islamic Centre, which were attacked a year ago, filed into Horncastle Arena this afternoon for the joint Juma, or Friday prayer service.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also attending, first meeting with women from the congregations before observing the service and meeting with some members of the community on the way out.

An Afghani who passed away yesterday was also farewelled at the service, which is the most important prayer of the week for Muslims.

Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna was killed at Masjid An-Nur, spoke to the congregation, praising them for not responding with hate, but through "love, patience and with peace" while the world watched on.

Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna was killed at Masjid An-Nur, speaks to the congregation. Photo / Pool

"We have been suffering but we have chosen peace because we want to show the world that Muslims love peace, Islam loves peace and the Christchurch community loves peace."

He described the 51 martyrs as "the heroes of the world" who denied peacefully and honourably at their place of worship.

"They received bullets in a peaceful way, they were peaceful worshippers, we are proud of them, Ahmed said.

After the service, Masjid An-Nur spokesman Tony Green said there was a "profound calmness" amongst the congregation which was bigger than usual, with overseas and out-of-town visitors.

"It's moving for us to hear a beautiful recitation of the Quran," Green said. A fellow Muslim told him that they were "shivering" when they heard the words which Muslims believe is the voice of god.

Gamal Fouda, Imam of the Deans Ave mosque where 42 people were killed, centred his sermon on what's being called, 'The Christchurch invitation', where the community reflects on the tragedy and talks about how they move forward.

Masjid An-Nur Imam Gamal Fouda speaks during today's joint Friday prayer service in Christchurch. Photo / Pool

Green said the essence of Imam Fouda's sermon was that "Allah is in control of everything" and is urging patience.

"It was based on some words of the Prophet [Muhammad] when he migrated from Mecca to Medina, essentially saying that every person has an obligation to do charity – and it's not just disbursement of wealth by wealthy people but charity is offering a good word, helping the weak, something that everyone can do. Everything is rewarded, even a smile."

The imam, who survived the attack on March 15, called on Muslims to lead by example and to "follow a path of healing".

"We feel crucially, critically that this is the way we must go forward," Green said.

"If the people died last year, they have to have died for a purpose and we must be faithful to that. And that's an invitation for everybody, wherever you are, whatever your beliefs are, to work for the good."

Linwood Islamic Centre Imam Alabi Lateef also gave a khutbah, or sermon, in Arabic before speaking in English.

Prime Minister Ardern earlier today spoke at a large press conference at the Christchurch Justice Precinct attended by several major international news outlets, and said that New Zealanders have "fundamentally changed" since the attacks.

"I can't see how you could have an event like this and not."

"But the challenge for us will be ensuring that in our everyday actions. And every opportunity where we see bullying, harassment, racism and discrimination, calling it out as a nation. We each individually have a role to play in making sure New Zealand has fundamentally changed for the better."

But she says there's still more that can be done especially since New Zealand is not free from groups who call themselves as extremists or white supremacists.

"It's my view that there's much more we can do in the early stages."