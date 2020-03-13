As the Covid-19 pandemic worsens around the world and with public events here such as Pasifika here being cancelled, the question on many people's minds is: "Is it safe to go out this weekend?"

If you're not feeling unwell, then the answer is yes - according to the Ministry of Health.

There have been five confirmed cases here, but because there is no community outbreak, the ministry says at this stage, there is no need to alter arrangements for public events.

Events taking place this weekend include WOMAD - the World of Music Arts and Dance festival in New Plymouth, the Christchurch mosque shooting memorials and the Blues vs Lions Super Rugby match at Eden Park.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said however, it was important for those who wanted to step out this weekend to practice good personal hygiene and maintain physical distance from one another as far as possible.

"Covid-19, like the flu, can be spread from person to person. When a person who has Covid-19 coughs, sneezes or talks, they may spread droplets containing the virus a short distance, which quickly settle on surrounding surfaces," Bloomfield said.

In the ministry's guideline, attendees of public events should keep at least a metre away from people who are unwell and limit alcohol and drug use as it could affect one's ability to keep up with good hygiene practice.

Going to the movies, church or to a restaurant for dinner is also fine - but again good personal hygiene must be maintained.

School Sport NZ saying it continues to take advice from the ministry, and has deemed it was safe to carry on with sports events as normal.

Forrest Hill Milford AFC said it too was continuing "business as usual" at the club, and games will go on.

"We are currently following the advice from the Ministry of Health, Aktive and Northern Regional Football," club manager Karyn Parle said.

However members were urged not to attend training sessions or games if they are not feeling well.

A ministry spokeswoman acknowledged that there was a high level of anxiety and concern about Covid-19. Here are answers to some questions people have:

1. Should I be avoiding public gatherings and sporting events?

Yes you can go, but stay home if you're feeling unwell. However the situation and the ministry's response to this is changing all the time. For the latest advice, keep an eye on the ministry's website health.govt.nz and check in with the people in charge of the event you plan to attend. You also should not be attending if you have just returned China, Iran, Italy or the Republic of Korea.

2. Is it okay to still go out?

Yes it is all right to go out, but good hygiene needs to be practised. Covering coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap and drying them thoroughly. Good cough etiquette also means maintaining distance. Again the key message is that if you're unwell, stay home.

3. Can I take public transport?

Although New Zealand has five confirmed cases of Covid-19, the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low to moderate. At this stage it is safe to travel on public transport in New Zealand.

4. Should I limit interaction with friends or even my partner?

To protect yourself and your friends or partner, try to avoid contact with people who are unwell. Avoid personal contact, such as kissing, sharing cups or food with sick people. Also don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Five things you can do this weekend:

* WOMAD (World of Music Arts and Dance): TSB Bowl, New Plymouth Sat / Sun

* Super Rugby: Blues vs Lions, Eden Park, Auckland 4.25pm Sat

* The Book of Mormon: Broadway Musical, The Civic Auckland

* Church

* Movies