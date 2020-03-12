A house has been destroyed after a large fire ripped through it late last night.

Fire crews were called to Calthorp Close in Favona, South Auckland, about 9.50pm after reports of a house blaze.

A northern fire communications spokesman said the single-storey building was well-involved when firefighters arrived.

A video of the blaze posted on Facebook shows huge flames and smoke coming from the building, as explosions and glass breaking can be heard in the background.

Residents can be seen standing just in front of the house.

Four fire crews from around the area responded to the scene, he said.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The circumstances of the blaze are not yet known at this stage.

The fire comes after a number of serious incidents on the same street; including a woman being shot dead at a property almost opposite the property on fire.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi died in mid-January. No one is yet to be arrested or charged in relation to her death.