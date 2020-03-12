Health Minister David Clark says there are no plans currently to ban travel from Europe to New Zealand.

Nor is the Government planning on banning large-scale public events at this stage, such as the March 15 one-year anniversary event planned for Sunday, he added.

Clark said it had a dynamic environment and he was getting daily updates from its technical advisory group.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said every country had a different situation and there had been a community outbreak in the US - but there had only been transmissions within families in New Zealand.

He said there would clearly be an economic impact of Trump's travel ban, and the Government would continue to work on the details of its package to help businesses, more of which is expected to be announced next week.

Clark said that travel from Italy had already reduced to a trickle, and anyone arriving from there was required to self-isolate - which was the best advice on how to stop the spread of Covid-19.

He said the fact that the WHO had declared a pandemic and that Tom Hanks had tested positive showed how important it was to take the public health advice seriously.

"There's a couple of things today which will just remind people of the importance of taking this seriously ... If you're feeling at all unwell, don't go out to events. If you're washing your hands regularly, you are keeping your friends and loved ones safer than if you're not."

The Government has already announced $11 million to help tourism, including targeting North America, and Robertson said that the US travel ban would make the domestic aspect of that tourism package much more important.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand already has more stringent travel restrictions than most other countries.

But he said the US ban would have "huge implications".

"There's cancellations of meetings between countries, conferences between countries. They'll all on hold and we'll just have to deal with it as we get on top of the problem."

Peters' trip to the Pacific has already been cancelled, at the request of two Pacific countries.

Asked to describe Trump's announcement of the travel ban, Peters said he wasn't interested in taking "pot shots from this far away".

"The Americans have acknowledged where they think their concerns lie."

Robertson will fly to Australia tomorrow to meet with his Australian finance counterpart to discuss both countries' economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trip comes at a time when Australia has earmarked billions of dollars of Government spending to help limit the economic damage of the virus' spread.

Robertson has also signalled a Government spending package and has unveiled some details.

But the main thrust and focus of the package, including how much the Government is planning to spend, won't be revealed until next month.