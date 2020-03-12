The World Health Organisation has today declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about the disease.

How many people have coronavirus in New Zealand?

New Zealand has five confirmed cases of Covid-19 and two probable cases. There have been no new cases for the fifth day in a row.

Of the confirmed cases, four have not required hospital-level care. The fifth was discharged home from Auckland Hospital on Tuesday under the care of their GP.

Advertisement

One of the probable cases - a woman who was on a cruise of the Grand Princess (between February 11 and 21), was being cared for at North Shore Hospital but has been discharged.

There remains a number of additional cases under investigation and 331 people have tested negative for the virus.

‌

What is a pandemic?

Rebecca S.B. Fischer, an Assistant Professor of epidemiology at Texas A&M University says three important words are being mixed up: outbreak, epidemic and pandemic.

Simply put, the difference between these three scenarios of disease spread is a matter of scale.

An outbreak is small, but unusual. An epidemic is bigger and spreading. A pandemic is international and out of control.

Can I still travel?

• Restrictions prevent foreign nationals travelling from or transiting through mainland China or Iran from entering New Zealand.

People exempt from the temporary restrictions should self-isolate for 14 days after their return.

• People who have been in Italy or the Republic of Korea (excluding airport transfer) are required to self-isolate for 14 days after their return.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

• President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel between the United States and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday.

But New Zealand's Health Minister David Clark says there are no plans to ban travel from Europe to New Zealand, but it is a dynamic environment and he was getting daily updates from an expert advisory group.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says every country has a different situation and there has been a community outbreak in the US but only transmissions within families in New Zealand.

• The Government has also issued a stern warning for people with health conditions to reconsider overseas cruises.

Read more: Travel restrictions extended as Kiwis warned about cruises

• People who become sick within a month of travelling overseas are encouraged to seek medical advice and phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or a doctor. It is important to mention recent travel history, and any known contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

How many are self-isolating?

Healthline has registered a total of 9039 people or households for self-isolation since the process began.

There are currently 2,145 registrations (people or households) for self-isolation. An additional 6194 have completed isolation.

What does it mean to self-isolate?

You should avoid situations where you may come in close contact with others (face-to-face contact closer than one metre for more than 15 minutes), such as social gatherings, work, school, child care/pre-school centres, university, polytechnic and other education providers, faith-based gatherings, aged care and health care facilities, prisons, sports gatherings, restaurants and all public gatherings.

If you have been exposed, it may take up to two weeks for symptoms to present.

What about getting home after travelling if I have to self-isolate?

You may need to use public transport, including by plane, train or bus. The official advice is to try and avoid it during rush hour.

Where possible, sit in a window seat in a row by yourself. If you are unwell you should seek advice from Healthline before you travel.

Read more: Uber NZ to suspend accounts of those with virus

Make sure to use hand sanitiser regularly. If you need to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth or nose, or you can cough and sneeze into your sleeve.

Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy. Photo / AP

Do I have to self-isolate if someone at my home is doing so?

The Ministry of Health advice is that other residents at the home who have not travelled do not need to self-isolate so long as precautions are followed.

Minimise close contact with the other residents by avoiding situations where you may have face-to-face contact closer than 1 metre for more than 15 minutes.

You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, pillows or other items with other people in your home. After using these items, you should wash them thoroughly with soap and water, place them in the dishwasher for cleaning or wash them in your washing machine.

If you are unsure if you should be self-isolating, or if you do not know where you can go, you can contact Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453.

What about ordering food

Although the ministry advises people in self-isolation having visitors to their home, they say it is okay for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food.

But meal delivery companies are offering contactless options as coronavirus fears spread.

Uber Eats NZ said in an email to customers: "We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now. If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door."

Domino's also launched a "zero contact delivery service" option to customers in New Zealand and Australia to limit unnecessary physical contact.

What is New Zealand Government doing to manage the situation?

The Ministry of Health's Pandemic Influenza Technical Advisory Group (the PITAG) brings together 11 of the country's foremost experts on public health and infectious disease.

Now meeting daily, the group has advised the ministry on crucial decisions such as travel bans.

Read more: Meet the experts advising the NZ Government on Covid-19

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealand was in a "keep it out, stamp it out, slow it down" phase.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Authorities are also looking very closely at other countries that had managed to control the outbreak - such as Taiwan and Singapore - to see what they're doing right.

Tools like school shutdowns that would normally be used later in a pandemic could be used "preemptively" to help stamp out or slow the spread of Covid-19.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The symptoms often start in the back of the throat with a sore throat and a dry cough.

Other symptoms — fever, shortness of breath, body aches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhoea — can signal any number of illnesses, from flu to strep to the common cold.

How do you catch it?

The virus is spread through droplets transmitted into the air from coughing or sneezing, which people nearby can take in through their nose, mouth or eyes.

The viral particles in these droplets travel quickly to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat, attaching to a particular receptor in cells, beginning there.

A South Korean soldier wearing protective gears grabs his fogged glasses after spraying disinfectant as a precaution in Seoul, South Korea. Photo / AP

What can I do to prevent it?

Good hygiene, regularly washing and thoroughly drying your hands, and other simple steps can help stop the spread, the Ministry of Health says.

These include avoiding close contact with people with cold- or flu-like illnesses and covering coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing.

Washing hands for at least 20 seconds with water and soap and drying them thoroughly, before eating or handling food, after using the toilet, after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose or wiping children's noses or after caring for sick people can help prevent spreading the disease.

How do you treat it?

There is no specific treatment for coronavirus, but medical care can treat most of the symptoms.

This could involve prescribing antiviral medication used to treat influenza or antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections.

Researchers in many countries are working on developing a vaccine.

Do face masks help?

The World Health Organisation has endorsed face masks as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Colleen Kraft, an infectious disease expert for the Emory University Hospital, said that the masks can be effective in combating the two most common ways of contracting a virus in an interview with the Washington Post.

"The mask not only protects you from droplets. It also protects you from bringing your hand, which may have virus on it, to your mucus membranes such as your nose and your mouth."

However, the masks are only effective under certain circumstances. If not changed regularly they can become useless, and far less effective when not used with other hygiene precautions.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Meanwhile infectious diseases expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles told the Herald that culturally in countries like China, people wear masks not to prevent infection, but when they have cold – to stop spreading it.

"It's not very good at blocking viruses coming in. People don't wear them properly, they don't make a good fit around [your face]. If you have a gap, you're breathing stuff in.

"There are other masks that we would use in the lab for when we're doing dangerous stuff and they are very different."

Read more: Siouxsie Wiles is sick. She's practicing what she preaches and staying home.



Can coronavirus spread in NZ as it has done in China?

"We don't have the density, so I don't see us having an outbreak as China has," Wiles said.

"If it does establish here, I think it would go along the lines of an influenza outbreak, where a lot of people end up getting it but it's not that serious for everybody – but it may be for some who have underlying problems."

People stocking up at Pak'nSave Albany. Photo / Amelia Wade

Why are people panic-buying at supermarkets and chemists?

The day New Zealand's first case of coronavirus was confirmed, shoppers descended on supermarkets in Auckland stocking up on items like toilet paper, face masks, hand sanitiser and non-perishable foods.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged for calm and for people to go about their regular day.

in the three days following, supermarket sales increased $38 million more than the same week last year.

Read more: The products Kiwis have been stocking up on

The situation is the same in many other countries.

Shoppers fearful of quarantine measures have been stocking up on supplies to last out a week or two of isolation.

Alex Russell, School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences, Central Queensland University said: "People are scared, and they're bunkering down. They're buying what they need and one of the items is toilet paper.

"I think we're noticing the toilet paper more than the other things because toilet paper packs are big items that take up a lot of shelf space. Seeing a small product sold out at the supermarket (such as hand sanitiser) is not that unusual, and it's only a small hole in the shelf that is often temporarily filled with nearby products."

Read more: Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?

Countdown Meadowbank, cleaned out of toilet paper. Photo / Luke Kirkness

How should I explain coronavirus to kids?

Scientist Michelle Dickinson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have released a video aiming to explain the outbreak and how to keep safe in a clear and simple way.

Dr Michelle Dickinson aka Nanogirl explains coronavirus for kids. Video / Supplied

Dickinson said a key message was that most people recovered from the coronavirus and that New Zealand could contain it.

She said that children under 15 appear to be showing immunity to the virus.

The video includes a guide to the virus' symptoms and what to keep an eye out for.

Will it effect my job?

There has been an increase in employees considering working at home. In America Twitter, Apple, Google, and other large companies have asked employees to work from home to slow the spread of Convid-19.

In New Zealand businesses are preparing for a "worst case scenario" and making sure enough of their workforce is set up to work from home if they need to

Some companies in have trialled working from home.

More than 1200 Auckland-based Vodafone permanent staff worked from home today as the company tests working from home at scale in order to simulate worst-case covid-19 scenarios.

Last week, about 60 staff from the Auckland Council did the same, as did about 200 staff in Bay of Plenty Regional Council offices.

Read more: Coronavirus got you working from home? Twitter's top tips to avoid distraction



What is the effect on the New Zealand economy?

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said the economic impact of the disease will impact New Zealand "for all 2020".

He compared it to the Global Financial Crisis and the Christchurch Earthquakes of 2011.

He has detailed some elements of the planned "macroeconomic package" which would only be deployed if the situation deteriorates further.

"Such measures could include tax and welfare changes that support incomes and consumption, and help businesses stay afloat."

ANZ has said a recession was "looking highly probable".

The New Zealand sharemarket dropped by 3 per cent after the Wall Street closed in bear market territory following the announcement of a coronavirus pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 12.

By mid-morning, the S&P/NZX50 Index was down 327 points at 10,587.