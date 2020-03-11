COMMENT:

I find myself with some sympathy at the moment for Racing Minister Winston Peters. He is looking to, in his words, save the industry.

A lot, of course, can be said about Peters and his time in various government portfolios over the years. But up until this particular point, I think it's more than fair to suggest he has both, this time and in a previous government, been seen as a most effective, if not excellent, Minister of Racing. He has a personal interest, he's knowledgeable, he's seemingly respected by many in the industry itself.

He is, however, at this present point in time stuck in an all too predictable cycle of noise, hot air, and anger over what he is trying to do.

This is how these things work, you state your case. In this instance, the racing industry is a mess, it's not profitable, and it can't survive in its present form. You then commission a report, this time it was called the Messara report, Messara being a well known name in Australia.

The report confirms what the Minister feared. Small point to make, the report almost always confirms what the Minister wants, no matter what the subject. But in this case I think most would agree it is in fact accurate as well, and not all government reports can be categorised as such.

Anyway, the report goes out for consultation, submissions are made, and that's about where we are right now. As part of those submissions, what you get is an increasing number of bits of news coverage as the aggrieved seek publicity for their cause. In this case, it's small town race clubs who look likely to be shut because they're broke.

If you've been following this story you'll have seen the spike in coverage. The latest is Dargaville, their argument is always the same, if the club closes it will destroy the community, the industry will die, and it's not fair.

They are partially right, a race day in the country is a major community event, and it is generally well supported. But the bit you're not told is, just how many of these race days do they have? Answer, not many. Hence the club is not viable.

Tim Antonio, president of the Dargaville Racing Club fears The Last Post will soon be sounded for the club. Photo / John Stone

On the rare days they meet it's a booming success, but the key is in the word "rare". This isn't a weekly business. So in a small, geographically sparse country something has to give and that something is a bunch of clubs that have seen a lot better days.

Trouble is, even if those people agree with the broad concept of what Peters is trying to do, they don't want it to be their club. And who can blame them?

This is where Peters is between a rock and a hard place. To do the right thing, he's got to make some enemies. But the key thing to remember, as hard as it may be to face, is that he is trying to do the right thing. He's not set out to infuriate small town New Zealand, or destroy community racing, he's set out to save an industry.

Less self interest, more big picture thinking, would probably assist his cause.