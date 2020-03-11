A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in a frenzied attack in Auckland central early this morning.

Police and St John were called to Dundonald St, in Eden Terrace, just before 1am after a man was said to be have been stabbed.

A police officer at the scene said: "Police have attended a stabbing incident on Dundonald St. At this stage, a male has been assaulted and had received stab wounds to his torso.

"His injuries are classed as critical."

A member of the public said he had seen the victim shortly before being put into an ambulance.

'HE WAS BLEEDING FROM HIS CHEST AND HEAD'

"He was bleeding from his chest area and head. Looked like he was stabbed in the head a few times.

"Police arrived, then St John. He looked kind of young; maybe in his early to mid 20s."

The stabbing happened on Dundonald St in Eden Terrace, central Auckland. Image / Google

A cordon has been put up at the bottom of the street - on the corner of Basque Rd.

Officers could be seen focusing on what looked to be an item of interest, a black object, and what looked to be blood.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear and police are yet to say if they are looking for anyone in relation to the incident.