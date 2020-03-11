Hastings mother Megan Lee, who went missing a month ago with her two children, is believed to still be in Northland, police say.

"It's likely they are still in the Northland area," Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said. "We would urge Ms Lee to make contact with her family or police so that we know she and her children are okay."

Lee, 45, was reported missing on Friday after failing to return with her children from the upper North Island.

She, her 11-year-old son Joshua and daughter Sarah, 13, last made contact with their family in Hastings on February 9.

They were last spotted in Whangārei on February 11.

"The best assistance the community can provide the wider family and police moving forward is via sightings and information concerning Ms Lee and her two children and their vehicle," Vining said.

The trio were last known to be travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla station wagon, registration LCG323. A similar car is pictured below.

Police want the public to look out for a silver Toyota Corolla station wagon like this one, number plate LCG323. Photo / Supplied

• Anyone who has seen Lee or her children is asked to call 111 immediately.