

Police have released the name of the woman who died in the first fatal crash of the year in Hawke's Bay.

21-year-old Aniwaniwa Kenrick from Hastings died in a two-vehicle crash on the Napier-Taupo Road on March 6.

The collision on State Highway 5 between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Road in Te Haroto was reported to Police about 9.20pm on Friday.

Another person was seriously injured in the crash, and a third person sustained moderate injuries.

SH5 was re-opened about 3am following a Serious Crash Unit examination of the scene.

The tragedy came three months since the last fatal crash on Hawke's Bay roads, also on the Napier-Taupo Rd.

Two people died after a motorcycle and a logging truck collided near Te Pohue on December 6.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

Police are appealing for information and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or passed by the scene immediately following the crash, and who has not yet spoken to Police.

Police extended their sympathies to Kenrick's family.