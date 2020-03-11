Auckland residents of a quiet coastal North Shore street are in mourning today after a 79-year-old man was struck by a reversing car in a driveway and died.

Emergency services were called to the tragedy on Clifton Rd in Brown's Bay shortly after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon. Police today identified the man as 79-year-old David Piahana-Wong.

He died at the scene yesterday.

"This is an absolute tragedy for his family and police's thoughts are with them at this difficult time. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Fifth case confirmed in NZ, 43 North Shore hospital staff self-isolate

• Coronavirus: Social media bullying leads to North Shore, Auckland couple rejecting food offers

• Sudden death at North Shore beach - reports

• Boat on fire off Auckland's North Shore

This morning, a bunch of yellow flowers lay next to the letterbox of the property where the incident occurred. By midday, more flowers had been left - this time white and red.

On the road at the end of the driveway was white paint outlining where the car and body had been.

A man with bloodshot eyes, who looked to be in his 30s, answered the door of the property but politely declined to comment. A young child was crying in the background.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named for privacy reasons, relayed to the Herald the aftermath of the "horrific" incident.

"I came home after work and police had blocked off the road so I had to park on the street over, I got there and the body was still on the road but it had been covered - it was pretty awful ... I was so shocked.

"At about 6.30pm I left to go to the gym and police were still out on the street and the blue car was still there.

"I think the wife must still have been in shock and that's why it was still there. I didn't see any of the family."

Advertisement

He said he had only interacted with a couple at the property once about a year ago when his kids were selling chocolate.

"There is a middle-aged couple with a child and I think another couple, maybe more but I don't know that."

Another neighbour told the Herald it was "just awful" and understood the owners of the property had been there for more than 10 years.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances and a manager had been deployed after a call came in at 3.29pm.

All other queries were directed to the police.

The fire service was also called to assist at the scene.