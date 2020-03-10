One person is seriously injured after a truck rolled near Mangakino this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the logging truck rolled about 2km west of Ranginui Rd, between Mangakino and Benneydale about 7.40am.

A police spokeswoman said the truck went off road into a paddock and one person was initially trapped, she said.

Ambulance, fire, and a rescue helicopter is on scene.

One lane of the highway remained open as emergency services tended to the injured man and truck.

The driver was described as being "badly" trapped, so fire crews from Benneydale were currently getting to work with extrication gear.

Another crew was on its way from Te Kuiti and Rotorua.