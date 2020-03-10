By RNZ

MPs have voted against a proposal to remove the provision for safe zones around clinics from the abortion law reform bill.

The amendment by ACT leader David Seymour was voted down 59 votes to 56 tonight.

The abortion law reform bill was debated in Parliament today, with possible changes discussed and voted on ahead of the bill's third and final reading.

Under the bill, a safe-zone of 150 metres could be established around abortion facilities on a case-by-case basis, to prohibit intimidating or interfering behaviour.

Seymour said it was trying to address a problem that did not exist and set a dangerous precedent around freedom of expression.

Earlier, Justice Minister Andrew Little, who introduced the bill, said the reality was that women had reported feeling harassed outside abortion clinics.

He said women should not be subjected to harassment when going to receive a medical procedure.

