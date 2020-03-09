Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seeking advice on whether the March 15 terror attack memorial service and Auckland's Pasifika Festival should go ahead this weekend amid coronavirus fears.

But she downplayed suggestions that the events would be cancelled.

Ardern told media she expected to get specific advice today from the Ministry of Health and the Director General of Health about managing the two large events.

Ardern is set to open the Pasifika Festival in Auckland on Saturday and speak at the memorial service in Hagley Park on Sunday to commemorate the first anniversary of the terror attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Simon Bridges is also set to go to both events.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Z Energy and Caltex cut petrol prices after oil markets sink

• Coronavirus: Russell Brand cancels sold-out show in Australia

• Coronavirus: Auckland rest home resident tested, staff members isolated

• Coronavirus in NZ: 54 hospital staff in self-isolation after contact with 'probable' case

Ardern said today she asked for the advice about the two large events to "reassure" herself.

"New Zealand does not have community outbreak at this point. We have cases that are identified where we've been able to do contact tracing," Arden said.

"So we're not at the point where other governments we've seen around the world have cancelled large scale events.

"However I do want to assure myself that we're in the right position from a public health perspective so I have asked for more advice."

When asked whether that could mean the memorial service might be cancelled, Ardern replied with a firm "no".

Ardern said there also aren't any restrictions on either event at this stage because there were already requirements on people who'd travelled from areas identified as hotpots for Covid-19.

Advertisement

Opposition leader Simon Bridges said as long as the Government was seeking the "best advice that they can" they wouldn't be that critical of any decision.

"That's not the sort of thing that we would lightly be critical of, either way, providing they are working on the best expert advice."

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Ramon Pink told Radio New Zealand this morning there were no plans to cancel the Sunday service.

Meanwhile, Pasifika is one of the biggest Pacific cultural festivals in the world.

A spokesperson for Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) said last month they had considered public health issues surrounding the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak and continued to monitor updates.

The festival was cancelled last year because police had to prioritise resourcing to ensure public safety after the Christchurch shootings.