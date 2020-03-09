"No hug" labelled T-shirts are among the coronavirus-inspired items listed on Trade Me as the world continues to fight the deadly disease.

With health authorities advising people to limit or avoid physical contact with anyone who is sick, the possibly more subtle way of avoiding those still keen on coming in for a hug might be to wear one of these shirts.

"It can be awkward telling people to keep their distance," the listing description reads.

"We've designed a few light-hearted T-shirts to help remind you and others you're meeting with to reduce touching and to try to keep more distance when talking.

Advertisement

"Help prevent spread of cold/ flu and coronavirus."

Among the shirts up for grabs on the auction site is one with the words: "No hug. No kiss. All care."

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus-inspired necklace up for grabs on Trade Me

• Air NZ tech boss jumps ship to Trade Me

• Premium - Trade Me staff face restructure, some job cuts under new private equity owners Apax Partners

• Profiteering off coronavirus fear: Auckland pharmacy sells face masks for $30 each

Another T-shirt says: "For display purposes only. Do not touch." While another has a somewhat more aggressive message: "Back off!"

Coronavirus Trade Me listings are a common sight now. Photo / Trade Me

Other sellers have put together emergency packs and even a "coronavirus combo" made up of a "slightly used toilet roll" and used face mask.

"Slightly used toilet roll - two sheets missing - and matching [white] lightweight, one size fits all face mask," the description reads.

"If the auction fails to meet reserve, we will not be re-listing as we have already had international expressions of interest - especially from three Australian ladies who are extremely interested."

Although it appears the auction is somewhat of a joke, the starting bid is placed at $19.99 and the seller says all proceeds will go to the SPCA.

Advertisement

"The animal one, not the society of panicking coronavirus alarmists," the seller quips.

Meanwhile, the "coronavirus emergency pack" includes three face masks, plastic gloves, a hand sanitiser, Kleenex wipes and a four-pack Cotton Soft pack of toilet paper.

In the questions section, one potential buyer has simply commented: "Wow."

The bids on that auction have so far reached $30.