

Thieves stole four wheels from a van in a dramatic smash-and-grab raid in Napier on Monday, watched by the owner and a neighbour and in full view of golfers on the 18th tee at a nearby golf club.

The raid happened as a possibly-stolen car rammed into the van on a grass verge off Te Awa Ave, alongside the fairway at the Maraenui Golf Club course.

A car is rammed into a parked van in what appears a deliberate attempt to lift it up high enough to take the tyres off it. Photo / Supplied

A video taken by a witness shows the car was smashed into the van to help prop the van up to enable the wheels to be removed and taken in a quick getaway.

Owner Peter Jordan had the white signwritten Mitsubishi L300 with its four 18 inch chromed rims, parked to advertise its sale and that of the car valet firm the van serviced.

Van and business owner Peter Gordon highlights where a possibly-stolen vehicle was used to ram-raise the van off the ground. Photo / Warren Buckland

He was upstairs at home across the road about 9.45am filling-in a police report on the thieves' failed attempt to take the wheels first-time-around earlier in the morning.

He said a resident walking a dog disturbed the thieves in action about dawn, and the two young and hooded males fled the area.

When told of that incident soon afterwards he checked the van and found the passenger-side wheels removed and on the ground, and that an attempt had been made to loosen the remaining rear wheel.

He photographed the area, left everything as-is, reported the incident to the police and was back home upstairs about 9.45am when he heard the "commotion", and watched from his balcony as the youths completed the removal of the wheels, backed away the getaway car, u-turned and drove-off towards Awatoto.

The van as it was left by thieves after removing the wheels mid-morning today. Photo /Supplied

Another resident in the area captured part of the action in a cellphone recording which was being handed to police, while police were expected to see images of other recent incidents in the area.

By early afternoon police had not revealed any information on whether the car the offenders used had been reported stolen, nor on whether any suspects or the wheels had been found.