Police are asking Gisborne residents to check their kids' beds tonight after a toddler was found wandering in the Botanical Gardens.

The young girl was found at 5pm.

"This little girl is wearing what look like yellow pyjamas with a white strip through them. We don't know her name but we want to get her back with her family as soon as possible. If this little girl is yours please ring the Gisborne Police on 869 0805."

Police urged local people, particularly those living near the Botanical Gardens, to check their children's beds.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the little girl was found in the gardens this evening by two police officers.

She was unsure if the two officers were responding to a job in the area at the time.

It was not yet clear where the little girl would spend the night if her parents do not come forward, but Oranga Tamariki may play a role, the spokeswoman said.

Gisbourne Botanical Gardens spans 5.1 hectares and backs onto the Taruheru River, one of a trio of rivers that flows through the city.

The river winds through Gisbourne, where it meets the waters of the Waimata River, with the combined waters flowing to the northern end of Poverty Bay as the Turanganui River.

"How terrifying for the family," said one concerned resident on social media.

Others expressed dismay and hoped the toddler was okay.

Many commenters asked police to provide a photo of the girl to help track down her family.

Advertisement

However police have just made a second post in response.

"Hi everyone, thanks for your kind thoughts. We are monitoring the post and for legal reasons we cannot provide a photo. We will provide an update as soon as we can."

READ MORE:

• New fault system north of Gisborne sheds light on East Coast tsunami risk

• Heatwave: Inland of Gisborne soars to record-breaking 40C this afternoon

• Your weather: More heat on the way after whopping 38C in Gisborne

• Rail from northern Hawke's Bay to Gisborne is feasible but would cost $30m, report says