A British woman living in Auckland has been missing in Fiji for the past eight days, and her distressed family have taken to social media to ask for help.

Lydia O'Sullivan, 23, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, has not been in contact with her family since arriving in Fiji on February 26.

A statement from Cumbria Police said O'Sullivan had been living in Auckland, and had been travelling in various countries for the past two years.

Police believe Lydia recently travelled from Auckland to Fiji.

Whitehaven woman Lydia O'Sullivan is believed to be missing in Fiji.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

She usually messages family daily but has not been heard from since February 28.

"Cumbria Constabulary is liaising with Lydia's family and agencies including the police in Fiji but would ask anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts to contact police immediately," the statement said.

O'Sullivan's sister Franciene Nicholson took to Facebook yesterday to appeal for help for anyone with contacts on the Pacific Island nation.

"Please could everyone share my post. My sister Lydia has not been in touch with home for 7 days now which is out of character , she's normally in contact everyday," Nicholson said.

"She was last in contact on Feb 26th when she landed in Fiji . Please please share with any friends across the seas. Please help x"

NZ Police referred the Herald's inquiry into the case to Fiji police.

"At this time I would suggest you speak with Fiji police, but if there is anything we can add we will come back to you," a police spokesperson said.