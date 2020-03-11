A Kiwi teenager says he no longer feels safe in New Zealand after he was bottled and beaten as he lay semi-conscious during what he believes was a racially-motivated attack on him and his friends.

The 17-year-old Aucklander of Korean descent says he has lost faith in police after receiving little contact since. Some of the group attacked were as young as 13.

Since an approach from the Herald, police have contacted the victims, and acknowledged they had not kept the victims up to date.

The teenager, who didn't want to be named for safety reasons, said he was initially too fearful to share their story, but felt he had a duty.

"I don't feel safe in the country I was born in," he told the Herald.

The teenager was playing football with a group of friends at Greville Reserve in Forrest Hill on Auckland's North Shore on a Wednesday evening two weeks ago with his friends and a group of international students they were looking after.

During their game, two people began drinking on the side of the field, and began touching the group's things the teen said.

He said one of the players asked them not to touch their property, and the pair responded with racial slurs.

Photo / Brett Phibbs

The teenager claimed "ching chong", "wing wing" and more racial slurs were chanted at those on the field.

When the players asked the group to leave the field with their alcohol, the teen said they replied, "We were just speaking your language".

About 15 minutes later, two cars pulled up and five more people jumped out and started cursing and threatening the group, he said.

"Get ready to die tonight," he said they were told.

The teenager tried to calm their attackers but they were drunk and not listening, he said.

Soon he was bottled in the back of the head and fell to the ground, nearly unconscious, as three people started laying blows into him.

Several of his friends tried to intervene but they too were attacked by the intoxicated group, leaving many with bloody noses, mouths and chipped teeth.

The police were called at about 9.50pm, and knowing they were on their way, the teen tried to keep the attackers there, but they got away.

An ambulance took him and a friend to North Shore Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

"I've experienced racism before, but it has always just been comments, and I've been able to challenge people on it," the teen said.

"This was different. We did absolutely nothing, and they became violent. If it is just racism you can ignore it, but not when they are beating you for it."

Police took details at the scene but did not contact the teen until Tuesday, when he was asked to make a statement at a local station.

Inspector Simon Walker, Acting Area Commander, Waitemata East, told the Herald: "We want all members of our community to feel safe and we acknowledge we have not kept the victims of this matter up to date in a timely manner."

Police are making inquiries into the matter and following leads, Walker said.

"At this point, we have no information to suggest that this was a racially motivated attack but we are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses."

Photo / Brett Phibbs

The teenager and a friend were terrified to see the men locally the next day.

"They saw us from a distance and recognised us. They said, 'Isn't that them from last night?' Our legs were shaking.

"It was from that point on I realised I was in a dangerous situation and realised I had lost my sense of freedom and safety in the country that I was born in."

The teenager's family were originally from South Korea, but he was born in Hamilton and grew up on the North Shore.

"I had told myself that I had to do something, and from the help of friends and family, I decided to go to the police station myself and not let this crime slip and happen again to anyone."

Along with the physical injuries from the attack, the lack of police interest had wounded his and friends' sense of safety and comfort in their own identity.

"I feel really frustrated and depressed. To this day I am still scared to go outside, to feel safe being who I am in the country I was born in. I really expected the police to follow up with us, to reassure us. Now I feel if I am ever in that situation, who can I turn to?"

Given the teen's heritage, he often looked out for international students from South Korea.

They were incredibly shocked at the attack.

"I've been in touch with them since and they said they're all feeling pretty scared. They never thought this kind of thing happened in New Zealand, just thought it was in the movies or on TV."