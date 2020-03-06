From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Doctor who murdered Dunedin teen will spend at least 19 years in jail6 Mar, 2020 2:52pm 5 minutes to read
'Gutted': Virus outbreak puts schools' overseas trips in doubt6 Mar, 2020 3:10pm 4 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 5 minutes to read
Several officers participated in drinking games, including using a modified police baton.
- 4 minutes to read
Many New Zealand schools are unsure whether to go ahead with the trips.
- 5 minutes to read
Venod Skantha is being sentenced in the High Court in Dunedin this afternoon.