The second Kiwi to be confirmed as having coronavirus says her husband has also tested positive, bringing the numbers of cases in this country to four.

The woman, who had visited northern Italy, has been in isolation at her Auckland home with her husband and two high-school aged children.

Health officials said the husband's test results were expected to be confirmed on Friday.

However on Thursday night the woman said he had tested positive.

The Herald revealed yesterday the woman been seen at the Westgate Medical Centre, where protocols had been followed - but a staff member told the Herald were upset they had only found out about the confirmed case in the news.

The woman insisted yesterday she had tried to follow all medical advice, including visits to two medical centres.

"People assume we are these monsters that have all these symptoms out in public infecting people. We've had very, very very, few symptoms," the infected woman told Stuff.

"Can you imagine my children my going back to school at this point? There are already people pulling their kids out of school when they've been told really clearly that there is absolutely zero threat to their children."

Both schools the children attended, Westlake Boys and Girls high schools, have been alerted.

Health officials were yesterday contacting 100 passengers who travelled on two domestic flights between Palmerston North and Auckland with the infected woman before she was diagnosed.

But the Ministry of Health maintains the chance of widespread community outbreak remains low.

Asked whether parents had kept kids home from the two schools yesterday, Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey said: "We are aware that both schools experienced more student absences than is usual for this time of the year but we know they are following our normal procedures for responding to unexplained absences."



The country will officially learn today if the husband is the fourth confirmed case of coronavirus after the major development yesterday that person-to-person transmission has begun to occur within New Zealand.

The third confirmed case of Covid-19 was an Auckland man in his 40s who had not been travelling overseas.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters it was believed to be an instance of transmission between family members.

This is the first case of person-to-person transmission inside New Zealand's borders and Bloomfield did not expect it to be the last.

The partner of the now-infected man had returned home from Iran on Qatar Airlines flight QR0920 from Doha to Auckland.

That person did so a week before the Government imposed travel restrictions on Iran.

However, the Ministry of Health is expected to announce today if the partner of New Zealand's second confirmed case has tested positive to the virus.

The Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Following the third confirmed case, health officials have now notified another two Auckland schools - Auckland Grammar and Ormiston Junior College.

Two students from the infected man's family are at home, in self-isolation, but none of the family required hospital-level care and Bloomfield confirmed there was no risk to students or staff at either school.

On Tuesday night, health officials called for calm and restraint after "sustained bullying" on social media of a family in isolation.

In Thursday's briefing Bloomfield called out the "keyboard warriors" who have been critical of those impacted by the disease.

People affected by the virus should not be criticised, he said.

"We don't want to be counter-productive and discourage people from coming forward."

The first confirmed New Zealand case was announced by officials last Friday.

New Zealand is one of 77 countries and territories to report confirmed cases of Covid-19.

More than 95,000 cases of the virus have now been reported globally - more than 51,000 have recovered. More than 3200 people have died.