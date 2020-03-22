You don't have to live here to know what Taranaki looks like. The region fans out around the majestic stratovolcano that features on everything from our 50c coin to the backdrop of The Last Samurai.

You can jump from an alpine tramping track to a surfboard among world-class breaks in less than an hour.

You can be immersing yourself in the "forgotten world" of Whangamomona and watching three districts square off in what may be the rugby union's oldest competition trophy still being played for.

Or you can be enjoying the offerings of the striking Len Lye Centre – described as New Zealand's most courageous contemporary art museum.

Advertisement

Further south, there's so much more to take in our historic river region, Whanganui.

It's teeming with iconic buildings – look no further than the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui, or the Royal Wanganui Opera House, one of the country's last Victorian opera houses.

And, of course, there's that river, running 290km through some of our most breath-taking and secluded landscapes.

Mt Taranaki, viewed from near Stratford. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mt Taranaki

Mt Taranaki offers an abundance of sights to see, from multi-day tramps between alpine huts to short trips to accessible landmarks. Just 30 minutes from Stratford is the Dawson Falls area of Egmont National Park. Its stand-out feature is an 18m-high waterfall, and a small visitor centre with displays including the old Syme Hut which has been rebuilt inside. The serene Wilkes Pools can be reached on a gentle loop track that takes just an hour and 20 minutes to walk. And further round the mountain, there's more to explore from the North Egmont Visitor Centre.

Opunake beach. Photo / Supplied

Opunake Beach

One of the best spots along the world-famous Surf Highway 45 is black-sand Opunake Beach. It's not just one of New Zealand's safest swimming beaches, but boasts an exposed break offering consistent surf for board riders. It's also a great spot for family camping trips – its motor camp is packed over the warmer months – and its two large headlands offers shelter from winter storms when the weather gets colder. Away from the beach, you can check out the Opunake Mural Trail – taking in 23 murals around the coastal town – or Everybody's Theatre, an elegant cinema recently restored to its former glory.

The Whangamomona Hotel. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Whangamomona

Feel like well and truly getting off the beaten track? Forgotten World Adventures offers visitors journeys through some of New Zealand's most stunning – and hidden – natural environments. A popular option is climbing aboard rail carts that can take you through 20 tunnels, and the breath-taking, 12km-long Tangarakau Gorge, as part of a 10-hour trip. Whangamomona itself is the jewel of rural Taranaki – or the Manawatū-Whanganui region, depending on which measure of geography you're using. Stop in for a cold beer or stay the night at the Whangamomona Hotel - more than a century old – or take a wander down the main street for a colourful glimpse of how New Zealand used to be.

The Len Lye Centre. Photo / Simon Devitt

Puke Ariki and the Len Lye Centre

Puke Ariki, in the heart of New Plymouth, is a one-stop-shop for Taranaki culture. Described as an "integrated knowledge hub", it takes in an impressive museum and store, a modern library and an active research centre. It boasts three permanent exhibitions galleries, and a range of other showings and programmes. On those colder days, it's a must-visit for parents of restless children. A short walk away is the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre, a centrepoint of Taranaki's thriving art scene. The centre itself is a contemporary art museum internationally known for its distinctive architecture, and of course, the works of the great modernist filmmaker and kinetic artist that it honours. For another example of Lye's innovation, have a gander at the 48m-high Wind Wand dominating the city's coastal walkway.

Shining Peak Brewery. Photo / Supplied

Shining Peak Brewing and Mike's Brewery and Bistro

Craft beer lovers are spoilt for choice with two New Plymouth spots that have opened in recent times. The brewery that Mike Johnson started at seaside Urenui back in 1989 was a Taranaki institution long before craft beer hit the mainstream. You can take the half-hour drive from New Plymouth to the Mike's Brewery and Tasting Room to see where it all began – or just pick a drop from the 28 taps at the city-based bistro in Devon St. A short walk away is Shining Peak Brewing, boasting an onsite brewery and a similarly impressive selection. Take your pick from the Chew Chong Saison, the Skunk Juice Hazy IPA, the Dicky Barrett's English Bitter, or the Free Radical Apricot Berliner Weisse – and much, much more. It's worth adding that both of these establishments' food menus are as splendid as their liquid offerings.

Advertisement

Pukekura Park. Photo / Francois Verster

Pukekura Park

One of New Zealand's premier botanic gardens also forms the lush, green heart of New Plymouth. Stretched across 52ha, and easily accessible from the city centre, the park takes in a fernery, a lake-side tea house, a popular cricket oval and the acclaimed TSB Bowl of Brooklands. "The bowl" – as its best known among locals – annually plays host to big-draw WOMAD NZ, along with a steady list of big acts, Ben Harper and Six60 recently among them. The park's botanic credentials are impeccable: it has an international Green Flag award and is a Garden of National Significance.

A waka ama crew passes Jerusalem on the Whanganui River. Photo / Gail Imhoff

Whanganui River

Flowing from Mt Tongariro to the sea, the awa has been home to Whanganui iwi for more than 800 years and has many historic and beautiful marae and kāinga (villages) built around it. The river winds through the Whanganui National Park where there are hiking tracks, river trips and part of the Mountains to Sea cycle trail. Take a trip along the historic Whanganui River Road with its stunning views and places to visit. You can canoe the river, take a jetboat ride or cruise on the historic paddle steamer Waimarie.

Glass artist Philip Stokes in action at New Zealand Glassworks. Photo / Richard Wotton

Glass art, street art and more

Whanganui is the home of glass art. Visit New Zealand Glassworks on Rutland St where you can watch artists in action, view work by artists from Whanganui and throughout the country, or even try your hand at glass blowing. You can also check out the Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics and many other galleries and artists' studios. The renowned Sarjeant Gallery is home to more than 8500 works of New Zealand and international art. Don't miss Whanganui's growing collection of street art, from sculptures to the amazing Whanganui Walls created by street artists from New Zealand and around the globe.

Kowhai Park children's playground has been delighting people of all ages for decades. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kowhai Park

Kowhai Park is a hit with kids of all ages. The old-fashioned children's playground has been delighting children and adults for decades. Children love the storybook-themed characters and traditional activities like the merry-go-round, swings and seesaws. Play on the rocket ship, whale, clock tower, dinosaur slide, giant octopus and "Old Woman's Shoe" or crawl through the mountain. You can cool down in the waterplay area on a hot day, take a ride on the Tot Town railway (don't forget to scream in the tunnel), get airborne on the flying fox or cross the bridge to the castle and pirate ship.

The interior of St Paul's Church at Putiki, Whanganui. Photo / Discover Whanganui

Heritage Beauties

As one of New Zealand's oldest towns, Whanganui is proud of its heritage. Take a ride in the Durie Hill elevator - one of only two underground elevators in the world, cruise on historic riverboats or go for a short spin on a restored tram. Catch a show at the Royal Wanganui Opera House, the last surviving Victorian theatre in New Zealand, and visit beautiful St Paul's Anglican Memorial Church which is adorned with tukutuku (weavings). A guided walking tour takes in the historic CBD and Queen's Park, once the home of the Rutland Stockade, an early colonial military barracks.

THE LOCAL LOWDOWN

Paul Harris brews coffee with a view at The Village Snob on the banks of the Whanganui River. Photo / Bevan Conley

Paul Harris is The Village Snob and the driving force behind Whanganui's A Bunch of Snobs which started as a light-hearted dig at the perceived pretentiousness of coffee people but is now a series of small businesses and projects that focus on coffee and community. You'll find The Village Snob coffee cart parked up in a prime spot on the banks of the Whanganui River, you can join The Snobby Collective coffee subscription service and enjoy cafes and street art around the city as part of The Summer of Dis-Loyalty project. After moving from Taranaki more than a decade ago, Harris is now a passionate advocate for Whanganui and is busy brewing more Snob projects.

We've got absolutely everything here. There's a vibrant ever-growing arts culture, so much happening on the river, some of the best bush in the world and Whanganui National Park with the Bridge to Nowhere.

The mountainbiking, the tail end of the Mountains to Sea cycle trail going through the heart of the city, fantastic mountainbike parks and tramping close at hand like the Waitahinga Trails where you can do day walks close to the city. The outdoors stuff really gets me – engaging with nature as much as you can.

There's such a wide range of art and a growing street art culture with Whanganui Walls. There's New Zealand Glassworks and a massive array of well-known and talented artists working in a lot of mediums, so no matter what your thing is and what excites you there's something there.

My kids love the skate park, camping and Kowhai Park. That's iconic – there's nothing else like it with the characters there. If you've got kids you can't go past Kowhai Park.

One place I recommend to everybody if they love Turkish food - Jabies Doner Kebabs. Absolute legends. They've been really well-respected in the community for a long time. I always take people there when they come to town.

Whanganui has a high capita of coffee shops per head. We've definitely got an emerging coffee culture and there's some places out there pushing some boundaries, trying different things and some awesome spaces emerging to suit everybody's taste.

There's the adventure aspect of Whanganui. You've got multiple jetboat operators in different parts of the river. Everyone knows about the paddlesteamer and the Wairua which give you amazing heritage cruises but for that little bit more adventure head upriver a bit further and jump on a jetboat with one of the operators. It's a great way to get to the Bridge to Nowhere if you're not into tramping or mountainbiking.

My must-do is Virginia Lake. It's fantastic for everybody. You've got the short walk, the bird aviary, the Winter Gardens, a playground for kids – it covers every base and you've got coffee and food as well. Who doesn't like coffee and food?