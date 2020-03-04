A man has died after reportedly being stabbed late last night at a property in Riccarton Rd, Christchurch.

Police Detective Inspector Mike Ford said an investigation was under way.

Police were called about 10.50pm to the property following a report a man had been stabbed. When they arrived the man was found dead, Ford said.

"Police are working to understand the full circumstances of the man's death. A scene guard has been in place overnight and cordons remain in place today while a scene examination is carried out."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.