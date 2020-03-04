The mother of a Kiwi child who suffers from a rare genetic disorder has shared a heartbreaking video after her daughter was bullied and "attacked" at school.

Mum Kerri Arnold posted a video of her 12-year-old non-verbal daughter Aalyha in tears after she was left with bite marks on her face and numerous scratches over her body following an attack at her school's playground.

Arnold says the incident, which is alleged to have happened at a special education school in the North Island, has left her daughter scared.

"This is my daughter Aalyha and she is 12 years old. She suffers from a rare disorder called Angelman Syndrome," she said, holding back tears.

Advertisement

"I was phoned by her school and she has been the victim of bullying. This young boy has scratched her eye, bit the side of her face, scratched her arm and she has scratches on her back.

"Aalyha is non-verbal. She's usually always happy. It pains me to see my little girl so upset."

A Kiwi mum has claimed her 12-year-old daughter Aalyha was bullied at school, posting a video of the impact it has on young children. Photo / Supplied

The 12-year-old was bitten on the face and scratched on the arms and back. Photo / Supplied

Angelman Syndrome is a complex disorder that primarily affects the nervous system.

READ MORE:

• Australian boy Quaden Bayles reactivates Instagram account with post aimed at bullies

• World stunned as Quaden Bayles' family rejects $700,000 Disneyland trip

• Real reason Quaden Bayles' family rejected Disneyland trip

• Quaden Bayles' family rejects $700,000 Disneyland trip

Arnold explained Aalyha relies on round-the-clock care, is unbalanced on her feet and is fed through a mickey tube in her stomach.

According to Aalyha's mum, her 12-year-old daughter has a developmental age of a three to four-year-old.

The attack has left Aalyha traumatised, but Arnold is hopeful that opening up about bullying will potentially stop others from experiencing the same pain and suffering.

Aalyha was left traumatised following the attack. Photo / Supplied

"I was overcome with anger and sadness. I was in disbelief. Aalyha is very upset, crying and it is obviously hard for her to understand," she told the Herald.

Advertisement

"She is withdrawn and traumatised. Due to her disability, it's in her best interests to keep things as normal and structured for her as possible so she has returned to school under supervision.

"I am wanting to create a campaign or programme to educating our young children in regards to anti-bullying. Just like we have Harold the giraffe and Ruben the road safety bear.

"Aalyha has had enough pain in her life and she is only 12 years old. She struggles daily in this cruel world but always has a massive smile from ear to ear.

"I am my daughter's voice and I will scream to be heard if need be. Bullying is not okay."

Arnold claims the school stood down the alleged attacker.

The heartbreaking video comes just weeks after Australian boy Quaden Bayles revealed the affects bullying had on him.

Quaden Bayles was left distraught after being bullied at school. His mum shared the heartbreaking video online. Photo / Supplied / Facebook

The video showed the 9-year-old sitting in the back seat of a car in tears after facing yet another day of bullying at school.

"Give me a knife – I want to kill myself," he says, "I just want to die right now."

Mother shares footage of son, nine, with dwarfism after he was bullied. Video / Yarraka Bayles

Quaden's mum explained she had just picked her son up from school, had witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and wanted people to know – parents, educators, teachers — "this is the effect that bullying has".

"This is the impact that bullying has on a nine-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun," Bayles said in the video.

"But every single freaking day, something happens. Another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name-calling."

His mum's post went viral, with hundreds of celebrities coming to the aid of Quaden.