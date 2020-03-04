A "terrified" 79-year-old grandmother who was on a flight with the woman infected with coronavirus says she contacted health officials - and was told someone would be in touch with 48 hours.

The grandmother only learned this afternoon that the Palmerston North-Auckland flight on March 2 included a woman in her 30s who tested positive for coronavirus last night.

"She was very scared about the whole thing anyway but now she's terrified," her granddaughter said.

The 79-year-old was now worried that she might have been exposed to the virus.

She had called Healthline to tell them she was on the flight and they said someone would get back in touch with her within 48 hours.

But she's frustrated that they haven't been in touch sooner, her granddaughter said.

"It's actually a bit late [for health officials to get in touch] because she's been going to aqua aerobics with all these other people."

The grandmother was now going to stay at home until she was contacted by health officials and is believed to have enough supplies to self-isolate for two weeks if that's required.

"They told her that she needs to stay home, which she will, but it's too late."

The World Health Organisation says anyone who doesn't have symptoms - which are similar to the flu - is not infectious.

It was confirmed earlier today that the woman infected with Covid-19 had been on holiday in northern Italy and returned to Auckland via Singapore on February 25.

She then took a domestic flight to Palmerston North on March 2 and returned the same day. It's believed she did this because she felt so unwell.

The woman's flight details were released to the public at midday today after her tests returned a positive result at 6pm last night.

The woman's partner has also been sick and his test results are due later today.

Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, said the infected woman's children currently don't have any symptoms but are in self-isolation.

Officials were talking to the woman and her partner about where they have been and what they've been doing since returning to New Zealand, Bloomfield said.

"The Auckland Regional Public Health Service gets a day-by-day, movement-by-movement description and then does an assessment about whether there is potential for close contact."

Close contact is defined as people in the same row as them on their flights, or two rows in front or behind them, or anyone who was within one metre of them for at least 15 minutes.

Bloomfield noted World Health Organisation advice that people who don't have symptoms aren't infectious.

