A man before the courts over the death of a man in Randwick Park now faces a murder charge.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard O'Connor said police have charged a 46-year-old man with murder. Police found a 51-year-old deceased at a property on Trindon Street on February 29.

The accused was originally charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the incident but this has now been upgraded to murder.

The man will next appear in Manukau District Court on March 6. Police say they cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests being made in relation to this matter.

"Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in relation to this investigation," a spokesperson said.

"We have received an outstanding amount of information from members of the public and through this were able to progress our enquiry significantly."