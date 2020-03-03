

Nik Weyel's day was made when a rare 10-metre long whale shark swam past his boat.

The skipper of the Bay Explorer boat was taking 19 passengers out to spot dolphins in the ocean about 11km off Mauao when they spotted the whale shark about lunchtime yesterday.

"We were out looking for dolphins. We had a pretty bad run today. So there weren't many dolphins out there," he said.

"But then we came across this fin. I instantly thought it was a hammerhead [shark] because we see lots of hammerheads."

But Weyel, 24, wasn't too sure.

"I told the passengers over the PA system it was a hammerhead, maybe two. It is a massive shark whatever it is. I had never seen anything like it."

Weyel said the whale shark swam right up to the boat before going under it - that was when he got a closer look.

"I looked over the side and I just saw something big with spots on it."

Weyel asked his crew Heidi Glimaker what it was and she stuttered the words: "It's a whale shark" in surprise.

The whale shark was about 10 metres long. Photo / Supplied

"She couldn't even get her words out. We were so excited.

Weyel said he had only heard of two other whale sharks in Tauranga waters.

"It is unbelievably rare. They are the largest fish on the planet and they are super rare.

"It was quite an experience to come across that in the water and it was right underneath me."

Weyel believed the whale shark was about 10 metres long. "It is easily half the length of Bay Explorer which is 18m."

He believed whale sharks always arrived at this time of year when the water was warm enough.

The skipper had been working for the company for about two years and said seeing the whale shark yesterday was the "most awesome thing I have ever seen".

Bay Explorer skipper Nik Weyel was "so excited" to see a whale shark swim by his boat. Photo / Supplied

He had seen a rare leatherback turtle in Tauranga in a similar area to where the whale shark was swimming and noted the great white shark spotted in the water the other day.

"It really goes to show what a unique place it is."

Weyel said he and his crew were lucky to see so many different marine life day-to-day.

"But this absolutely took the cake for the coolest thing ever. It is just so rare."