A former employee of the tertiary education provider Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi has admitted midway through her trial to receiving secret commissions.

Katherine Tuhakaraina pleaded guilty today in the Tauranga District Court to one representative charge of receiving secret reward for procuring contracts, brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

According to a media statement by the Serious Fraud Office, the 60-year-old defendant received about $150,000 in kickbacks from Koa Consultants, which delivered an education course to the wānanga.

Tuhakaraina had recommended her employer award the company the contract.

The defendant made the recommendation knowing she would get a share of Koa Consultants' profits if it got the work.

Her employer was unaware of this agreement or that the defendant had any personal interest in the awarding of work to Koa Consultants.

Director of the Serious Fraud Office Julie Read said corruption was a priority for the organisation.

"It disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society and in cases such as this, undermines the good work of the wānanga and its dedicated employees.

"Ms Tuhakaraina deceived her employer to obtain funds provided to the education sector from the Crown. Her offending was corrupt and a gross breach of trust."