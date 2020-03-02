With lobbying set to intensify, MPs will vote today on whether to support a bill that would make it easier for a woman to have an abortion.

The Abortion Legislation Bill will have its second reading today and it will be a conscience vote, meaning MPs will be free to vote how they wish.

Opponents of the bill are planning to hold a rally at Parliament for three straight nights, starting tonight, and promising to use graphic visual images.

"Out of respect for post-abortive woman, the pro-life movement has generally resisted using graphic visual photos of aborted babies in public places," protest organiser Gina Sunderland said.

''But that's all about to change.''

Meanwhile, 35 organisations - including Family Planning, the National Council of Women NZ, the NZ New Zealand College of Midwives, the NZ Nurses Organisation and the Mental Health Foundation of NZ - have signed an open letter supporting the bill and sent to all MPs.

"This bill is about supporting women and pregnant people's autonomy, dignity and wellbeing," the letter says.

Family Planning spokeswoman Sue Reid said members might be in Parliament's public gallery for the second reading, but she was not aware of any plans to counter the demonstration.

The bill, which passed its first reading 94 votes to 23 last year, would remove abortion from the Crimes Act and drop the current test for two doctors to approve an abortion only if there was "serious danger" to the woman's physical or mental health.

It would also drop the current test for an abortion after 20 weeks, which can be approved if deemed necessary to save the woman's life or prevent serious injury.

The bill would mean there would be no legal test for earlier than 20 weeks, leaving the decision up to the woman and her doctor.

For later than 20 weeks, a medical practioner would have to agree that an abortion is appropriate, having regard to the woman's physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Following a select committee recommendation, the medical practitioner would need to consult at least one other qualified health practitioner when considering whether the abortion was clinically appropriate.

The Law Commission submitted three options to the Government on abortion law reform in October 2018, but the process has been delayed following negotiations with NZ First.

The 20-week legal test - reportedly part of the bill that NZ First pushed for - is shorter than a 22-week legal test that was one of the Law Commission's options.

The bill would also introduce 150-metre safe zones around clinics to keep people from being harassed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who supports the bill, has previously explained the delay by saying that the bill has been moulded so it would have "the greatest chance of succeeding in Parliament".

"Ultimately, it is about putting something to Parliament that has the strongest likelihood of succeeding," she said when the Government unveiled the bill in August last year.