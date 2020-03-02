The highest ranking officer in the New Zealand Army has been called into a court martial today to give evidence on an alleged affair between a senior officer and a captain on deployment.

Chief of Army Major General John Boswell has been called as a witness in the trial of Lieutenant Colonel Justin Putze, who is accused of not complying with written orders by entering into a relationship with a subordinate, failing to report it, and lying about it.

Boswell told the court martial this morning not entering into relationships with subordinates on deployment "strikes at the very heart of a commander's responsibilities when they are in charge of a mission of that nature".

"[You must make sure] you're not putting yourself in a position where you're in any way compromising your appointment by potentially showing favour to a member of the contingent."

Chief of Army Major General John Boswell has given evidence at a court martial today. File photo / Supplied

Putze, in his role as senior national officer in command of the contingent, needed to "maintain an environment where you're prepared to put people under your command in harm's way for the success of the mission".

Boswell said the operation - maintaining stability at the border of Israel and Egypt - was "without question" risky and dangerous.

A commander engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a subordinate undermined the trust and authority needed for someone in that position.

Putze has pleaded not guilty to four charges and one alternative charge, including failing to comply with written orders by entering into a relationship with a member of his contingent, failing to report the relationship, and lying to a superior about the alleged relationship.

He is also accused of engaging in a public display of affection while in a service environment by sharing "intimate embraces" with Captain Carolyne Cappola.

Prosecutor Flight Lieutenant Nina White said Putze characterised his involvement with Cappola as a "one night stand" and did not accept he had entered into a relationship.

Boswell, who was a brigadier at the time Putze returned from deployment, said he clearly remembered talking to Putze about rumours he'd engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a person in his contingent.

"I can't remember if I raised it or if Lieutenant Colonel Putze raised it, but the topic of the allegations was discussed . . . [he] quite clearly said to me that nothing of an inappropriate nature or a sexual nature had occurred."

Putze told him the "intimate embraces" he was accused of sharing with a member of his contingent were "purely as a result of him needing to comfort that member of the contingent", he said.

At that time he had not mentioned the person he comforted was Cappola.

Defence counsel Commander Christopher Griggs asked Boswell if he remembered making a comment to Putze that he knew how to "throw a grenade in the duck pond". Boswell said he did not remember such a comment, but in context it would have been a "flippant comment in a glib manner" before entering the official debrief.

The court martial in Trentham, Upper Hutt, will continue through the week.