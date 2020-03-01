A huge manuka blaze in Ōpōtiki is under control after crews from across the Bay of Plenty battled it for more than five hours.

Crews got the call to the fire on Factory Rd about 12.41am, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

On arrival, they found four acres of Manuka cuttings on fire.

The fire was believed to be at the Manuka Oil business.

Crews from Ōpōtiki, Ohope, Taneatua Greerton, Whakatāne, Edgecumbe, Kawerau, Tauranga, and Rotorua were at the scene.



At the time a concern was the protection of surrounding buildings, however, crews ensured no damage was done.

The blaze was under control within five hours, with most crews being sent home about 5.30am.

There were still two fire crews at the scene, along with a fire investigator about 7am.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious.