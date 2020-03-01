Several homes have been evacuated in Northland's Bay of Islands due to a scrub fire.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Binnie St in Paihia just before 10.30 last night and have been battling the blaze all night.

Two helicopters will be on the scene from first light this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

Meanwhile, several hectares of manuka clippings are on fire in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

The blaze broke out on Factory Rd, south of Opotiki, about 12.40pm.

FENZ says it does not appear to be threatening any buildings.

No injuries have been reported in either fire.