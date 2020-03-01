Officials are still trying to physically get hold of some of the passengers who were seated close to New Zealand's first Coronavirus patient on a recent flight into the country.

The Government has contacted all 18 passengers who they say are at risk of getting infected, but a number are yet to be talked to directly.

The next step, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, was officials physically tracking down the passengers to explain to them their quarantine options.

Speaking to media this afternoon at Auckland Airport, Ardern stressed how important it was that all of these 18 individuals were contacted in person.

"For those where our health officials have not been able to reach the person directly and speak to them, they are now going out and physically trying to find them.

"But as I say, proactive attempts have been made; messages have been sent but they still want to make sure they [officials] speak to everyone in person."

Little is known about the patient, 60 years old, at this stage, other than they are being isolated in Auckland Hospital and they flew in from Iran.

Ardern told media that the person continues to remain in a stable condition and continues to show signs of improvement.

"The prognosis is looking good."

The person's family is in self-isolation and there have been no reported symptoms yet, Ardern said.

None of the 18 people – those who sat in the same row as the patient or in the two rows ahead and behind – are showing any coronavirus symptoms, the Prime Minister confirmed.

Ardern also confirmed that other passengers on the plane do not need to self-isolate, according to World Health Organisation standards.

Officials are now in the process of contacting everyone on the plane to let them know this.

In the meantime, she said the Government was getting advice from health officials as to whether there needed to be further border restrictions.

So far, the only restrictions in place are China and Iran.

Ardern repeated her assurance to the public that there was no need to swamp supermarkets after reports of mass purchases of items including hand sanitiser, water and toilet paper were being stockpiled.

Major supermarkets have been working hard to restock sold-out and high-demand items.

But Ardern said: "There is no need to stockpile."

She stressed that New Zealand has an "incredibly robust" pandemic plan.

"We already had a plan in place … to deal with any further outbreak."

Officials have been planning for a pandemic – that plan is "already in place".

Ardern said its response to date has been "textbook".