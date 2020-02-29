A Dunedin man who allegedly helped a murder accused flee Invercargill and evade police has been released on bail.

A homicide investigation was launched on November 17 when the body of 22-year-old Azalia Wilson was found in a room at the Bavarian Motel in Waikiwi.

The man accused of killing her, whose name is currently suppressed, handed himself in two days later.

But it is alleged the murder accused received assistance in dodging arrest.

A man in his 20s appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday on four charges of being an accessory to murder.

On the day of Ms Wilson's death, the defendant allegedly purchased sim cards and pre-paid cellphone top-ups for the man accused of killing her, as well as facilitating the use of a Mitsubishi Diamante vehicle so the alleged killer could flee from Invercargill.

The following day, according to court documents, he purchased further mobile-phone credit and also provided the man with clothing and camping equipment "enabling him to avoid arrest".

The Dunedin defendant — who was granted interim name suppression — also faced further charges following his arrest on Thursday.

Police allegedly found a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition at his home.

Judge Russell Walker allowed his release on bail to the same address where the weapon and ammunition was found.

The conditions of bail were:

- To live at the Dunedin house.

- To abide by a 7pm-7am curfew.

- To present at the front door when asked by police.

- Not to contact other witnesses or the alleged killer.

- Not to possess firearms or ammunition.

The defendant on bail will appear again in the High Court next month.

The man charged with murder has pleaded not guilty and been remanded in custody until a hearing in April.