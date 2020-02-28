Napier SPCA is appealing to the public for information about two abandoned young puppies found near the Mohaka River on Thursday.

The puppies, who the SPCA have named Milo and Monty, were found among long grass by the Mohaka River on Mohaka Coach Rd near Raupunga on Thursday by a member of the public who called the SPCA.

They are suspected to be aged between 6 and 8 weeks and are crossbreed puppies.

They weighed about 2.5kg when they came in and SPCA inspector Pip Lamb said while it was hard to say exactly how much they should weigh, it would be at least double that.

They were cold, malnourished, dehydrated, have a large parasite burden, and were very hungry and thirsty when they arrived at the SPCA.

Lamb said she was unsure how long the puppies were left by the river, but it was likely it was overnight or longer and that they'd been without food or water for a "reasonable" amount of time.

The SPCA is appealing to the public for any information regarding Milo and Monty the abandoned puppies. Photo / SPCA Napier

"The SPCA is here for people in this situation, we encourage people to just call us if they are in this situation so things like this don't happen," Lamb said.

The SPCA have treated the pups keeping them warm, giving them fluid therapy, a bath, and tiny meals as often as they can.

They are currently in a foster home where they will remain for at least two to four weeks before being put up for adoption.

The SPCA is asking the public for any information from people who may have seen the puppies dropped off or who may know someone with a dog who has recently had a litter.

So far, they have had one email that provided "vague" information they are following up.