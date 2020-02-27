Kiwis are rushing to condemn a woman who was filmed during a racist outburst on a Wellington train.

In a video shared on Twitter, the unidentified woman is seen arguing with the train conductor, who speaks with an Indian accent.

The video begins as the conductor talks about kicking the woman off the train at the next stop last night.

The woman tells the conductor, who is not in the shot, "mind your manners".

Advertisement

"My manners are perfect, unlike yours," the conductor replies, to which the woman says "oh no they're not, in your country they're not, they're disgraceful".

"What does my country have to do with it?" the conductor asks.

It is unclear from the video what started the altercation, which was filmed on the Wellington to Johnsonville line.

In the two and a half minute clip, members of the public interrupt to stand up for the conductor, with one woman asking her to "resolve it without being racist".

The woman repeatedly asks for her ticket, and when the conductor hands it over she begins to say "thank you Jesus" repeatedly.

She then appears to say "you will be crucified for your [unintelligible]."

"Clearly you're not a Christian and you don't know what it means to be a Christian," the conductor says.

Other commuters join in to challenge her comments, telling her "keep your mouth shut, we're all listening".

Advertisement

Another man addresses the conductor, telling him "what she said, we don't go with".

The woman then says she is Tuhoe and will "shut all these trains down".

"I own half this country you mother f******."

The conductor can be heard moving on down the train and saying to someone else, "it's just ignorance".

The woman says she doesn't "kiss people's asses, I speak the truth".

Metlink Wellington has responded to the video online.

"Kia ora Corey, this is very shocking to see. We would like to say thank you to the customers who have reported this incident. The Rail Operator have been made aware to address and hopefully prevent this type of behavior on all Metlink services. Kia kaha."

Taslim Parsons said her husband was one of those who stood up for the conductor.

"He was really upset when he got home," she told the Herald.

"He was pleased I wasn't on the train with him. As a person of colour I've put up with this stuff quite a lot.

"We've always kind of said that we would stand up - we have to."

Twitter users are also condemning the behaviour.

"I was there too. The train conductor behaved impeccably. It was quite confronting to see such intimidating and racist behaviour from the passenger," said one man.

"Disgusting. How dare she bring Taranaki into this poisonous korero. I am from Taranaki and this is NOT who I am. NO MANA," said another person.

Transdev, which operates the service, has been contacted for comment.