All that sits between your bank account and $50 million - the biggest prize in Lotto Powerball history - are a handful of magic numbers.

But whether you pick your own numbers or buy a dip could be all the difference between you and that record-breaking sum.

History tells us that of Lotto's big winners, 73 per cent of them had won with a dip ticket, not by selecting their own.

However, if you don't trust computers and want to choose your own numbers, continue reading.

The most commonly drawn Lotto numbers between Draw 1 on August 1, 1987, and Draw 1937 on February 26, 2020, are as follows in order of frequency: 1, 7, 22, 19, 13, and 18.

Meanwhile, the least commonly drawn numbers (worst first) are: 28, 29, 34, 4, 3, and 11.

But getting the Lotto numbers right is half the trouble, you've still got to snare the Powerball number before taking home the big loot.

In case you're wondering, which I know you are, the luckiest Powerball number over the years has been the number 2.

And in order of most frequently drawn, the next best Powerball numbers are 6, 3, 1, 5, 4, 8, 7, 10, 9.

So it might be worth keeping those lucky numbers in mind when you head to the Lotto counter or buy tickets online.

Amazingly, 98 per cent of big winners continue to play Lotto following their success - imagine how painful it'd be if they won again!

The odds of being struck by lightning are greater than you actually winning Powerball so surely it can't strike twice.

And if you're seeking inspiration from the largest single-ticket Lotto wins, take a gander:

1) $44 million: 3, 21, 22, 1, 30, and 29, Bonus ball 5, Powerball 6.

2) $33 million: 39, 21, 40, 1, 29, 33, Bonus ball 8, Powerball 4.

3) $30.2 million: 37, 3, 24, 20, 9, 15, Bonus ball 16 , Powerball 1.

4) $28.7 million: 38, 31, 15, 14, 35, 9, Bonus ball 29, Powerball 10.

5) $27 million: 9, 8, 3, 36, 28, 2, Bonus ball 18, Powerball 10.