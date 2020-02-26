Police allege a man charged with exposing himself to a woman at Park Island last week was a serial offender.

The man, in his 20s, appeared in the Napier District Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody and granted interim name suppression, Stuff reported.

He is charged with doing an indecent act in Park Island Reserve on January 22, February 10, and twice on February 11 and on February 18.

He also faces a charge of breaching a protection order on February 5.

He will appear again next month.

Police have encouraged women who have had a similar experience to speak with them via the 105 number and quote file number 200219/5034.