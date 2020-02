A man has been arrested after police were able to track a fleeing vehicle using CCTV footage.

A vehicle sparked attention when it was spotted "driving erratically" in Te Atatu around 6.30am this morning.

After failed attempts to stop the vehicle, a Police spokesperson said no pursuit was initiated and they were able to track the vehicle through CCTV cameras in the area.

The vehicle went through West Auckland, on to the motorway and stopped near Royal Rd.