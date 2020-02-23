A man has been hospitalised after his hand became stuck in a press in an industrial area in Motueka.

Emergency services were called to a property on Douglas Rd just before 8.30am following reports a person had their hand stuck in press equipment.

A southern fire communications spokesman said when a crew arrived at the site, they were told they were no longer required as the person's hand had since been freed.

St John said an ambulance was called to the scene at 8.26am.

They treated one person who had suffered moderate injuries. The patient was later taken to Nelson Hospital.

