A person has died in a house fire in Dunedin overnight.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in a single-storey home on Challis St, in Vauxhall, shortly before 3am.

Fire crews arrived to find the house well alight and called for extra support, southern fire communications said.

A person was found inside the property and CPR was performed - but to no avail. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene about 3.30am, authorities said.

The blaze was brought under control about an hour later.

Fire investigators from Dunedin and Queenstown have been called to investigate the cause of the blaze and are expected at the scene this morning.