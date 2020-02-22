Pack your poncho - there may be rain at tonight's Six60 concert at Western Springs Stadium.

A series of roads have also been closed around the Auckland venue as a sellout crowd of 50,000 begins arriving for the pre-show event from 5.20pm before the Kiwi favourites take the stage at 9pm.

While a front which brought much-needed rain to Auckland had now moved away from the city, a south-westerly change could bring a few more drops around 8pm, MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said.

"It should be okay tonight, we're just expecting another millimetre of rain with the last band coming in from the west."

But the band weren't worried, letting fans know this afternoon via Facebook that they would be on stage as planned.

"Family! It's going to clear up this evening, we will be on stage tonight as planned! A little rain isn't going to stop this party!"

Temperatures during the concert would be around 20C but those wanting to stay dry need to pack a jacket or poncho. Umbrellas are banned.

There were no traffic issues around Auckland as gates opened this afternoon, but

motorists were warned of road closures in the area, including Stadium Rd, Bullock Track, West View Rd, Old Mill Rd and some ramps and connecting roads to SH16.

A full list is on Auckland Transport's website.

Meanwhile, much-longed for rain fell in parts of the upper North Island today, but will provide little relief for drought-stricken areas - some of which received no rain at all.

"It's not a drought-breaker by any stretch," MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said of the front which from brought falls from Northland to Bay of Plenty today but would be offshore by about 7pm.

Worse, there was little more on the horizon and highs from Australia, bringing warm, settled weather, would both evaporate what had fallen and likely block future rain events for at least the next week.

"There's just too many highs coming over from Australia."

In Northland, where, along with parts of Auckland, the Government declared a drought this month after weeks without rain, the front offered almost no relief.

Some areas, including Dargaville, Kerikeri and Whāngārei recorded no rain, while Kaitāia had just 1.4mm and Kaikohe a paltry 1mm. Five millimetres fell in Cape Reinga.

Auckland fared better, Waiheke Island, where 27.5mm fell when the island found itself under a thunderstorm cell, Marsters said.

Just over 23mm fell in Waitākere, while most parts of the city received falls in the teens, including around 13mm at both Auckland Airport and Whenuapai. It was drier in the northern suburbs, with 6.5mm in Orewa.

Further south, Thames received 11mm and the rain was just arriving in Tauranga this afternoon.

A watch for thundery downpours, where rainfall rates may exceed 25mm/h, was in place for Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua this afternoon and evening, while a heavy rain watch was in place for the eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne until 1am.

Those enjoying a late summer Saturday night may wake with sore heads tomorrow, but it will likely be to sunshine in most places.

There may be a few showers in Bay of Plenty, Taupo and to the east, in Gisborne, but other areas will be fine with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.