Kiwis, and Aussies, now have their very own nation-inspired Tim Tam flavours and they are hitting aisles around NZ this week.

Arnott's new Tim Tam Crafted Collection, which has already launched in Australia, will feature four indulgent flavours including: Gisborne Orange and Dark Choc, Murray River Salted Caramel, Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream and Manuka Honey and Cream.

"After seeing how excited consumers have been for this new Tim Tam range across the ditch, we are thrilled to be launching the Crafted Collection into New Zealand stores this week," Michelle Kitchen, Arnott's brand manager says.

"Featuring premium ingredients sourced from some of the best regions across New Zealand and Australia, we have no doubt Kiwi Tim Tam fans will love the new flavours.

"With indulgent flavours like this, what more could you wish for?"

The Kiwi biscuit includes navel oranges from the coastal town of Gisborne.

Arnott's has crafted the oranges into a smooth orange cream centre before they sandwich it between two biscuits and covered with a dark chocolate coating.

The four new flavours are a result of Arnott's research that determined taste preferences are changing and consumers are looking for more indulgent treats with premium ingredients.