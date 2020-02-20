Amelia Clayton was going about her daily routine as a barista when she fell ill and suddenly died.

The 20-year-old from New Zealand, was found dead in her bed at the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, home she shared with her grandmother just two days after complaining of a stomach bug.

She originally thought she had a case of gastro due to the body aches and vomiting but it was later revealed she died of meningococcal disease.

"It was quite a shock because I found her at five in the morning. I went to put a blanket over her and at that stage I realised she was gone," her grandmother, Helen Clayton, told The West Australian.

Amelia began to feel sick on February 1 after a work shift, but by the following day she started to feel a little better, refusing her grandmother's offer to call an ambulance, she told the publication.

Sadly, the young woman never woke up the next morning, leaving behind her devastated family.

Clayton said her granddaughter was immunised against the B strain of meningococcal but not the W strain which proved fatal.

A family friend of Amelia has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs.

"Amelia Clayton a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister and a friend to so many suddenly passed away," fundraising organiser Emma McNamara wrote.

"Her family are wanting to take Amelia home to NZ to give her the send-off she deserves. Unfortunately this isn't cheap, so I have created this page to help Geri get her beautiful daughter home."

So far nearly 100 generous donors have raised more than $8500 for the heartbroken family with Bennett extending her gratitude.

"We are all moved by the messages of love that we have been flooded with. It's giving us the strength to keep going. Amelia's Final Journey will begin hopefully Wednesday next week when (she) will fly to Christchurch," her mother Geri wrote on the fundraising page.

Amelia is the first person to die of meningococcal in Western Australia this year.

The WA Health Department reported Clayton's death on Wednesday, prompting her family to question why it took more than two weeks to notify the community, reported The West Australian.

A health department spokeswoman said the public health response was to identify close contacts of a case, give them information about the disease and, if appropriate, preventive antibiotic treatment.

"These measures were completed for this case as a matter of urgency," she said.

Clayton urged others to be aware of meningococcal symptoms and seek medical attention if there was concern.

"All I knew was there was a rash and there was no rash so that made me think it was not meningococcal," she told the publication.

In 2019 the disease claimed the life of 26-year-old accountant Ashleigh Hunter of Perth.

The young woman's mother Geri Bennett described her daughter as "unique, quirky" and someone who "loved the outdoors".

Clayton's service will be held in Christchurch this Saturday.