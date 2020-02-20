A pilot has captured a stunning image of a koru pattern that had formed off the coast of Kaikoura.

On Waitangi Day, Pilot Tim Williams was flying from Blenheim to Christchurch when he looked out the window and spotted the stunning formation in the ocean.

Not wanting to blink, Williams, who has been flying for more than 10 years, took a photo and uploaded it online where it has since gone viral.

"After sharing it, it went nuts. One page had about 20,000 likes. It was quite bizarre.

"I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen anything in that bay before so decided I best take a photo of it."

Local business Kaikoura Helicopters also posted the image to Facebook, writing: "On this Waitangi Day - Tangaroa ( Māori god) gave us this breathtaking natural Koru which symbolises new life, growth, strength and peace right here in Kaikoura, New Zealand.

"Now that's something very special."

Niwa's leading coastal scientist Dr Rob Bell told the Herald the pattern "stunning" pattern was formed due to suspended sediments, tides and winds.

"It's a suspended sediment plume off the Hapuku River mouth – so it must very fine silts as that pattern is possibly caused by the weak to and fro tides and interactions with the winds – feed by suspended sediments from wave stirring along the coast (nearshore plume) and the river.

"Complex patterns are shown in some of the Google Earth images – but the recent one is stunningly symmetrical."

Kiwis were stunned at nature's artwork, with many gushing over phenomenon.

"Tangaroa so handsome, we Love what our ancestors and our generations after have achieved and nurtured," one wrote.

Another said: "Amazing photo, amazing country, a land of beauty."

"Gorgeous. See Mother Nature is always looking to give us something wonderful. She loves us and we need to respect her," a third added.