An industrial fire in Mount Maunganui is now under control.

Smoke has stopped pouring from the building and flames were no longer visible from the ground but firefighters were continuing to pour water into the building at Firth on Macrae Ave.

Thick black smoke and flames were earlier seen coming from the building.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the building was a cement tower that was under demolition.

Building on fire on Macrae Ave. Photo / George Novak

They received a call alerting them to the fire around 11.45am which was well-alight when they arrived. Initially three engines were sent to the scene, but this was eventually upped to eight, he said.

There are now only four units at the scene, and an aerial firefighting crew were called from Hamilton.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A witness who was driving towards the Mount from Ōtumoetai said she could see the smoke billowing from a building she believed was the concrete company Firth.

"I said: 'That's got to be a fire'," she said.

"When we came over the bridge we could see it billowing behind us. I did see flames."

A staff member at nearby business AB Equipment said a technician had alerted staff of the fire near by.

She said it was not a concern to people working close.

"It seemed to be contained quickly."

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a building fire near Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui at 11.52am.